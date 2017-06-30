BRIEF-Southwest Airlines announces leadership changes
* Southwest Airlines Co - senior vice president and chief information officer Randy Sloan is leaving company in mid-July
June 30 Envision Healthcare Corp
* Envision healthcare - all outstanding shares of 5.250% mandatory convertible preferred stock, series a-1 to convert into shares of co's common stock
* Envision healthcare corp - impact of conversion was contemplated in company's previously issued adjusted net earnings per share guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Southwest Airlines Co - senior vice president and chief information officer Randy Sloan is leaving company in mid-July
* Atossa Genetics - On June 29, offered to modify rights of holders of warrants issued in public offering company completed on April 3, 2017 - SEC Filing