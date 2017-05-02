Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Envision Healthcare Corp
* Envision Healthcare reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.77
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q1 same store sales rose 1.4 percent
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.38 to $3.52 from continuing operations
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.78 to $0.84
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 net revenues from continuing operations of $7.80 billion to $8.05 billion
* Qtrly net revenue $1,878.6 million versus $ 724.7 million
* Q1 revenue view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.