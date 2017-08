BRIEF-Envision Healthcare reports Q4 adj earnings of $1.15 per share

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Envision Healthcare Corp

* Envision healthcare reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.15

* Q4 revenue $1.39 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.41 billion

* Sees q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 to $0.81 including items

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.06 to $4.31

* Q4 loss per share $1.84

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Envision healthcare corp sees fy 2017 net revenues of $10.4 billion to $10.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: