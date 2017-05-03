UPDATE 3-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
May 3 Enviva Partners LP:
* Enviva Partners LP announces seventh consecutive distribution increase
* Enviva Partners LP says of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5550 per common and subordinated unit for Q1 of 2017
* Board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5550 per common and subordinated unit for Q1 of 2017
* New distribution is 8.8 percent higher than distribution for Q1 of 2016
* New distribution is 3.7 percent higher than distribution for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
TOKYO, May 15 The dollar started the week on the defensive on Monday after U.S. economic data came in shy of expectations and another missile test by North Korea at the weekend underpinned the perceived safe-haven yen.