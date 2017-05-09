FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Enwave signs agreement with major Australasian dairy processor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Enwave Corp:

* Enwave signs technology evaluation and license option agreement with major Australasian dairy processor

* Enwave Corp - Enwave has entered into teloa agreements with several leading dairy processors in United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia and Europe

* Enwave - deal to explore potential for dried dairy applications processed by company's patented radiant energy vacuum dehydration technology

* Enwave - research partner will have exclusive option to license use of revenue technology for production of dairy products within agreed australasian territory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

