BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces semi-annual results
June 28 Enzymotec Ltd:
* Enzymotec chief financial officer to step down
* Says CFO Oren Bryan resigned
* Bryan will remain in his position until the company appoints a successor and completes the transition
* Enzymotec Ltd - Bryan will remain in his position until company appoints a successor and completes transition
