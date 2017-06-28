BRIEF-Caterpillar says Doug Hoerr, vice president of MH&U, to retire
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirement, appointment of a new vice president and new responsibilities for other vice presidents
June 28 Enzymotec Ltd:
* Enzymotec chief financial officer to step down
* Says CFO Oren Bryan resigned
* Bryan will remain in his position until the company appoints a successor and completes the transition
* Enzymotec Ltd - Bryan will remain in his position until company appoints a successor and completes transition
* Scientific Games wins eight-year Maryland Lottery contract to provide systems and services