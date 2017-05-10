FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Enzymotec Ltd- FDA issued import alert that included co’s vayarol, vayarin and vayacog products
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Enzymotec Ltd- FDA issued import alert that included co’s vayarol, vayarin and vayacog products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Enzymotec Ltd:

* Enzymotec Ltd - on May 5, 2017, FDA issued import alert that included co's vayarol, vayarin and vayacog products

* Enzymotec Ltd - co's vayarol, vayarin and vayacog products, are labeled and sold as "medical foods" in the United States

* Enzymotec - became aware following facility inspection held during aug 2016 at facilities of supplier to co such supplier received warning letter from FDA

* Enzymotec Ltd - warning letter referenced vayarin as well as products of other manufacturers, alleging that vayarin is a "new drug"

* Enzymotec Ltd - is prepared to defend its position that the products are properly sold as "medical foods" and are not subject to the drug provisions Source text: (bit.ly/2qZIP3F) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.