FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Enzymotec reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.03/shr
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Enzymotec reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.03/shr

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Enzymotec Ltd

* Enzymotec Ltd. reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue $12 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enzymotec Ltd - believe that wholesaler inventories are now at levels that will reduce risk of further negative impact on co's revenue growth

* Enzymotec Ltd - research and development expenses are expected to decrease for balance of 2017

* Growth in Vaya's online pharmacy sales led to inventory destocking by wholesalers of $1.0 million in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.