April 20 (Reuters) - EOG Resources Inc

* EOG Resources - for Q1 of 2017, EOG anticipates a non-cash net gain of $62.0 million on mark-to-market of its financial commodity derivative contracts

* Says during Q1 of 2017, net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts was $1.9 million