FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-EOG Resources Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-EOG Resources Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - EOG Resources Inc:

* EOG Resources announces first quarter 2017 results and converts 1.4 BNBOE net resource potential to premium

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eog resources inc says qtrly net operating revenues $2,610.6 million versus $1,354.3 million

* Q1 revenue view $2.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly crude oil volumes production of 315,700 barrels of oil per day (bopd), an 18 percent increase compared to q1 2016

* Eog resources inc says eog did not have a net crude oil hedge position as of march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.