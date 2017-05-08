BRIEF-EOG Resources Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

May 8 (Reuters) - EOG Resources Inc:

* EOG Resources announces first quarter 2017 results and converts 1.4 BNBOE net resource potential to premium

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eog resources inc says qtrly net operating revenues $2,610.6 million versus $1,354.3 million

* Q1 revenue view $2.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly crude oil volumes production of 315,700 barrels of oil per day (bopd), an 18 percent increase compared to q1 2016

* Eog resources inc says eog did not have a net crude oil hedge position as of march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: