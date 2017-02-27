Feb 27 EOG Resources Inc

* EOG Resources reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and announces 2017 capital program

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q4 loss per share $0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* EOG Resources Inc says targets 18 percent crude oil production growth for 2017 within cash flow at flat $50 oil

* Capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to range from $3.7 to $4.1 billion

* EOG Resources Inc says forecasts flat to lower well costs in 2017

* EOG Resources -For period Jan 1 through June 30, 2017, has crude oil financial price swap contracts in place for 35,000 bopd at weighted average price of $50.04/barrel

* EOG Resources Inc qtrly net operating revenues $ 2,402.0 million versus $ 1,796.8 million

* Q4 revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S