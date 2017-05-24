BRIEF-EP Energy and Tesoro report drilling JV in the Uinta basin

May 24 (Reuters) - EP Energy Corp:
* EP Energy and Tesoro announce drilling joint venture in the uinta basin
* Tesoro Corp - Tesoro to provide a capital carry in exchange for 50 percent of EP Energy's working interest in joint venture wells
* Tesoro - Tesoro to purchase all oil production from joint venture wells
* Tesoro - first wells under joint venture are expected to begin production in July 2017
* Tesoro - EPE's net share of capital is expected to be approximately $64 million
* Tesoro - EP Energy did not change its 2017 guidance for new drilling venture
* Tesoro - EPE will retain operational control of joint venture assets
* Tesoro - EP Energy's average working interest in joint venture wells is currently approximately 80 percent
* Tesoro - Tesoro and EP Energy also entered into a crude oil supply agreement
* Tesoro - co to purchase all of oil produced through drilling joint venture, along with additional waxy crude oil produced by EP Energy in Uinta basin