24 minutes ago
BRIEF-EP Energy Q2 loss per share $0.01
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
August 2, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 24 minutes ago

BRIEF-EP Energy Q2 loss per share $0.01

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - EP Energy Corp

* EP Energy reports second quarter 2017 results ahead of expectations

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* EP Energy Corp - ‍maintained 2017 oil production volume guidance while lowering expected completion activities and capital expenditures​

* EP Energy Corp - ‍48.9 thousand barrels of oil production per day in quarter​

* EP Energy Corp sees ‍2017 total production 80 - 85 MBOE/d​

* EP Energy Corp sees ‍2017 total capital program $550 - $600 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

