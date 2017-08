March 29 (Reuters) - EPAM Systems Inc

* EPAM announces appointment of new chief financial officer

* EPAM Systems Inc - Jason Peterson will join EPAM, effective April 5, 2017, and will succeed Anthony Conte as CFO on may 10, 2017

* Conte will remain in an advisory role until on or about august 10, 2017