BRIEF-Sembcorp Marine says Jurong Shipyard further extends standstill agreement
* Jurong Shipyard further extends standstill agreement with North Atlantic Drilling
July 6 Epigenomics AG:
* Epigenomics AG issues change in guidance for financial year 2017
* Epigenomics ag says now expects 2017 group revenues to be in range of eur 1.0 to 1.5 million
* Fy adjusted ebitda loss is expected to be in range of eur 12.5 to 14.0 million
WASHINGTON, July 6 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said it has charged a former Audi manager with directing employees at the company, a division of Volkswagen AG, to design software to cheat U.S. emissions tests in thousands of Audi diesel cars.