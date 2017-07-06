July 6 Epigenomics AG:

* Epigenomics AG issues change in guidance for financial year 2017

* Epigenomics ag says now expects 2017 group revenues to be in range of eur 1.0 to 1.5 million

* Fy adjusted ebitda loss is expected to be in range of eur 12.5 to 14.0 million