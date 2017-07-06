Alphabet spins out geothermal startup Dandelion
July 6 Geothermal energy startup Dandelion has left Alphabet Inc's moonshot accelerator X to become an independent company, Dandelion CEO Kathy Hannun said in a blog post on Thursday.
July 6 Epigenomics AG:
* Epigenomics AG issues change in guidance for financial year 2017
* Epigenomics ag says now expects 2017 group revenues to be in range of eur 1.0 to 1.5 million
* Fy adjusted ebitda loss is expected to be in range of eur 12.5 to 14.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital announces appointments of executive vice president, strategy, and chief risk officer; company to evaluate potential impact of OSFI B-20 revisions