4 months ago
April 26, 2017 / 3:03 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Epigenomics FY 2016 total revenue up by 102 pct to 4.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Epigenomics Ag

* Says in 2016, Epigenomics' total revenue increased by 102 percent to 4.2 million euros

* Epigenomics - "level of 2016 product revenue was impacted by initial stocking effects from our commercialization partner post FDA approval"

* Says expects 2017 revenue to be broadly consistent with our 2016 product and licensing revenue

* Says expect EBITDA before share-based payment expenses for 2017 to be at a lower level than in 2016

* Says a range from EUR -12.0 to -13.5 million is assumed for 2017 EBITDA before share-based payment expenses

* Says based on business plan for 2017, we expect cash consumption in line with EBITDA guidance

* Says "beyond 2017, we may raise additional capital in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

