BRIEF-Epigenomics Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 2.4 mln

May 10 (Reuters) - EPIGENOMICS AG:

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE SLIGHTLY DECREASED TO EUR 281 THOUSAND (Q1 2016: EUR 295 THOUSAND) MAINLY DUE TO TERMINATION OF A LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF SAMPLE PREPARATION KITS

* OPERATING COSTS IN Q1 2017 DECREASED SIGNIFICANTLY TO EUR 3.1 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 5.3 MILLION)

* OPERATING LOSS (EBIT) FOR Q1 2017 DECREASED TO EUR -2.7 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR -4.6 MILLION)

* NET LOSS FOR Q1 2017 DECREASED TO EUR -2.4 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR -4.3 MILLION)

* COMPANY'S LIQUIDITY (CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES) AT REPORTING DATE WAS EUR 10.7 MILLION (DEC 31, 2016: EUR 12.3 MILLION)

* COMPANY CONFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 AS PROVIDED ON APRIL 26, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)