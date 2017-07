July 12 (Reuters) - EPIGENOMICS AG:

* EPIGENOMICS AG: VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER BY SUMMIT HERO HOLDING NOT SUCCESSFUL

* SAYS MINIMUM ACCEPTANCE THRESHOLD OF 75.0 PERCENT HAS NOT BEEN REACHED

* SAYS WE NOW WILL CAREFULLY EXPLORE ALTERNATIVE FINANCING OPTIONS