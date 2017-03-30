FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2017

BRIEF-Epiris agrees the sale of treetops nurseries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc -

* Epiris agrees the sale of treetops nurseries

* Agreed sale of treetops nurseries ("treetops"), UK's fourth largest nursery education operator, to busy bees

* Transaction is anticipated to close in April

* Expected to receive proceeds from sale of 93 million pounds, an uplift of 44 million pounds or 91 pct

* Sale proceeds also equivalent to an increase in its NAV of 107 pence per share on valuation of investment at Sept. 30 2016

* Equates to a return of 6.5x cost and an IRR of 59 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

