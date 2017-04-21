FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Epiris bags $85mln from sale of RISI to Euromoney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc

* Epiris receives 67 million pounds ($85.83 million)from the sale of risi

* Following receipt of regulatory approvals, sale of risi to euromoney institutional investor plc for $125 million completed on 6 april 2017

* Sale is sixth major realisation from axio's portfolio and takes total cash proceeds received by electra from its investment in axio to almost £420 million, or 4.6x original cost

* Total return, including electra's investment in remainder of axio group, including techinsights, to more than 5x original cost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7806 pounds)

