Feb 16 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc:

* Epiris announces sale of OAG for approximately $215 million

* Its portfolio company Axio Group has sold OAG to funds managed by Vitruvian Partners

* Has received proceeds from Axio of 104 million stg