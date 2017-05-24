BRIEF-Epiris to sell Pine Unit Trust for 95 million stg

May 24 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc

* Epiris announces the sale of Pine Unit Trust

* Epiris announces sale of Pine Unit Trust for 95 million stg

* Co received proceeds of 50 million stg from sale, an uplift of 10 million stg or 25 pct and equivalent to an NAV increase of 24 pper share on Sept 30 valuation

* Electra has received total proceeds of 83 million stg from its investment in Pine, equivalent to 1.9x original cost and an IRR of 14 pct