3 months ago
BRIEF-Episil Holding plans to issue new shares
May 9, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Episil Holding plans to issue new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Episil Holding Inc :

* Says it plans to issue about 50 million new shares of its common stock

* Says new shares with par value of T$10 per share and (tentative) issue price at T$11.5 per share

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used to invest in unit

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hEt6oZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

