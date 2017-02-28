BRIEF-EPR Properties Q4 non-gaap FFO per share $1.25

Feb 28 (Reuters) - EPR Properties:

* EPR Properties reports fourth quarter and 2016 year-end results

* Q4 non-gaap FFO per share $1.25

* Q4 revenue rose 17 percent to $130.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.05 to $5.20

* EPR Properties- company is confirming its 2017 investment spending guidance of a range of $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion

* FY 2017 FFO per share view $5.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $125.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: