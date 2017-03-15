FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-ePRICE FY net result swings to profit of EUR 10.1 mln
March 15, 2017 / 3:03 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-ePRICE FY net result swings to profit of EUR 10.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - ePRICE SpA:

* Proposes dividend of 0.13 euro per share

* FY revenue 205.4 million euros ($218.20 million) versus 174.1 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 10.1 million euros versus loss 10.8 million euros a year ago

* 2017 guidance: revenues up 15-18 pct, with an accelerated growth in the second half of the year

* 2017 guidance: improvement in gross margin and considerable increase in EBITDA compared to 2016 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

