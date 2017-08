May 10 (Reuters) - EPRICE SPA:

* Q1 NET LOSS AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.8 MILLION (LOSS EUR 4.2 MILLION IN 1Q16)

* 2017 GUIDANCE DISCLOSED LAST MARCH IS CONFIRMED FORECASTING DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN REVENUES AND GMV, AS WELL AS IMPROVED MARGINS, BOTH EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR