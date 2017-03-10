March 10 Epsilon Energy Ltd:

* Epsilon energy ltd. Announces full year 2016 results

* Epsilon Energy Ltd - generated revenues of $7.6 million for three months ended December 31, 2016 compared to $4.6 million for three months ended Dec 31, 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Epsilon Energy Ltd - gathered and delivered 22.7 BCF gross during the fourth quarter of 2016

* Epsilon Energy Ltd - gathered and delivered 22.7 BCF gross during the fourth quarter of 2016

* Epsilon Energy Ltd - total 2016 production of 11 BCF, as compared to 9 bcf in 2015