April 27 (Reuters) - EQ OYJ

* EQ ESTABLISHES ITS FIRST PRIVATE CREDIT FUND WITH 90 MEUR COMMITMENTS, EQ PE IX US TOPS 80 MUSD COMMITMENTS AFTER SECOND CLOSING

HAS ESTABLISHED ITS FIRST PRIVATE CREDIT FUND RAISING 90 MILLION EUROS IN A FIRST AND FINAL CLOSING ON MARCH 31, 2017