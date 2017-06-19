June 19 EQT Corp:
* EQT says co agreed, subject to approval of shareholders,
to increase size of board to 13 directors upon effective time of
merger with Rice Energy - SEC filing
* EQT Corp - upon termination of deal under certain
specified circumstances, co may be required to pay Rice, or Rice
to pay co, a termination fee of $255 million
* EQT Corp - also agreed, Daniel J. Rice IV and Robert F.
Vagt to become members of EQT board upon effective time of
merger
* EQT - if co does not receive shareholder approval to
increase board size, co to increase size of its board to 12
directors, appoint either Rice or Vagt
* EQT - if deal terminated because of failure of a party's
shareholders to approve proposals, party to reimburse other
party in amount equal to $67 million
* EQT Corp - in connection with deal, co entered commitment
letter with citigroup global markets inc
* EQT - pursuant to commitment letter, citi committed to
provide, subject to customary closing conditions, up to $1.4
billion of senior unsecured bridge loans
Source text: (bit.ly/2rOuXcf)
Further company coverage: