2 hours ago
BRIEF-EQT Corp amended and restated existing unsecured $1.5 billion
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-EQT Corp amended and restated existing unsecured $1.5 billion

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - EQT Corp:

* EQT Corp - on July 31, co amended and restated existing unsecured $1.5 billion amended and restated revolving credit agreement, dated February 18, 2014‍​

* EQT Corp - under second amended, restated credit agreement,may obtain loans in aggregate principal amount not to exceed $1.5 billion outstanding at any time​

* EQT Corp - ‍second amended and restated credit agreement matures on July 31, 2022

* EQT-‍from & after closing of co's acquisition of rice energy,commitments of lenders under second amended & restated credit agreement to rise to $2.5 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2u7oGyv) Further company coverage:

