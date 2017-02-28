BRIEF-Newstrike Resources announces completion of $3.13 mln financing
* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection with proposed business combination
Feb 28 Equinix Inc
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
* Says Equinix will purchase asset for less than $5 million
* Says agreement was signed on February 1, 2017
* Acquisition is expected to close sometime in early April 2017
* Reports fiscal first quarter 20171 results and provides full-year guidance
* Southside Bancshares Inc - following Sam Dawson's resignation as director, board of directors reduced size of board from 14 to 13 directors Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lUQEoa) Further company coverage: