4 months ago
BRIEF-Equitable Group reports Q1 earnings per share C$2.54
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
May 1, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Equitable Group reports Q1 earnings per share C$2.54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Equitable Group Inc:

* Equitable group reports record first quarter 2017 results and continued solid credit performance

* Q1 earnings per share C$2.54

* Equitable group inc qtrly originations were $1.6 billion, 4pct higher than a year ago

* Equitable Group Inc - quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share, a 10pct increase over dividends declared in May 2016

* Equitable Group Inc - bank expects arrears rates and credit loss provisions to remain low throughout remaining quarters of 2017

* Equitable Group Inc - at quarter-end, mortgages under management were $21.7 billion, compared to $17.7 billion a year ago, a 23pct increase

* Equitable Group Inc - anticipate that co's mortgage application volumes will increase over coming weeks

* Equitable Group Inc - will not execute transactions to derecognize additional mortgages this year

* Equitable Group - to not execute transactions to derecognize additional mortgages, in light of reduced expectations for growth of insured prime business

* Q1 earnings per share view C$2.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equitable Group Inc - qtrly net interest income after provision for credit losses $77.6 million versus $63.4 million

* Equitable Group says actively monitoring house price and mortgage activity to ensure credit risk profile of business stays within risk appetite Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

