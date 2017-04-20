BRIEF-Equity Bancshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.40

April 20 (Reuters) - Equity Bancshares Inc-

* Equity Bancshares Inc reports record first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equity Bancshares -net interest income was $19.9 million for three months ended march 31, 2017, as compared to $12.8 million for three months ended march 31, 2016

* Equity Bancshares Inc qtrly net interest margin was 3.96% as compared to 3.33% for same time period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: