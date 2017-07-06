BRIEF-Hope Bancorp's Steven Koh passes on chairmanship responsibilities to Scott Yoon-Suk Whang
* Hope Bancorp chairman Steven Koh passes on chairmanship responsibilities to Scott Yoon-Suk Whang
July 6 Equity Financial Holdings Inc:
* Equity Financial Holdings comments on b-20 draft guideline
* Equity Financial Holdings-changes proposed in draft guideline could have a negative impact on co's business volumes due to nature of its customer base
* Equity Financial Holdings Inc - are not currently in a position to exactly quantify possible impact from b-20 draft guideline
* Moody's places Bahamas' Baa3 ratings on review for downgrade