2 hours ago
BRIEF-Equity Residential posts Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.77
July 25, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Equity Residential posts Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.77

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Equity Residential

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.77

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.77 to $0.81

* Equity Residential - earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of 2017 was $0.53

* Equity Residential - EPS guidance range of $0.47 to $0.51 for Q3 of 2017

* Equity Residential sees FY 2017 normalized FFO per share $3.08 to $3.14

* Equity Residential - on a same store second quarter to second quarter comparison, which includes 71,354 apartment units, revenues increased 2.1 pct

* Equity Residential sees FY 2017 FFO per share $3.09 to $3.15

* Equity Residential sees Q3 same store noi 0.75 pct to 1.75 pct

* Equity Residential sees FY 2017 EPS $1.84 to $1.90

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $3.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text:(bit.ly/2vGxf0i) Further company coverage:

