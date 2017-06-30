BRIEF-Gold Reserve says Venezuela agreed to pay gold reserve a total of about $1,037 mln
* Gold Reserve Inc - is providing an update to previously announced third amendment of settlement agreement with venezuela
June 30 Equus Total Return Inc:
* Equus announces results of annual shareholder meeting and re-appointment of director
* Equus Total Return - following annual meeting, board expanded number of directorships to 5 individuals, re-appointed Kenneth I. Denos to fill vacancy
* Armour Residential REIT Inc announces closing of public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock