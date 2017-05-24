BRIEF-Era Resources announces conversion of remaining convertible debentures by Sentient Group

May 24 (Reuters) - Era Resources Inc

* Era resources announces conversion of remaining convertible debentures by the sentient group and provides details regarding the upcoming special meeting of shareholders

* Era resources - received notices of exercise of remaining convertible debentures from sentient executive gp, for general partner of sentient global resources

* Era resources - exercise related to conversion of $41 million of convertible debentures into common shares of co at conversion price of c$0.25 per common share

* Era resources inc - following conversion, no convertible debentures of company remain outstanding