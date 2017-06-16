June 16 Eratat Lifestyle Ltd

* Liquidators' investigations indicate that company is hopelessly insolvent

* Liquidators' investigations indicate that despite attempts made by jm for 30 months, there is no prospect for any corporate rescue of co

* On 17 May, SGX-ST advised that co will be removed from official list of mainboard of SGX-ST on 19 June 2017