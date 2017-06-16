BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus stem cell technology
* Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus™ stem cell technology in oncology
June 16 Eratat Lifestyle Ltd
* Liquidators' investigations indicate that company is hopelessly insolvent
* Liquidators' investigations indicate that despite attempts made by jm for 30 months, there is no prospect for any corporate rescue of co
* On 17 May, SGX-ST advised that co will be removed from official list of mainboard of SGX-ST on 19 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.