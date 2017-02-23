BRIEF-Eric Palmer to succeed Tom McCarthy as Cigna CFO

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:
* Cigna names four proven and tenured leaders to executive team
* CFO McCarthy to retire summer 2017; Palmer named successor
* Promoted three key leaders to its enterprise leadership team (ELT) effective immediately
* Says a fourth executive will join ELT later this year upon departure of current chief financial officer
* New appointments include Christopher Hocevar, Michael Triplett, Alan Muney And Eric Palmer
* Eric Palmer, who becomes deputy chief financial officer, will join ELT as Cigna's CFO this summer upon retirement of current CFO Tom Mccarthy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: