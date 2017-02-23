FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eric Palmer to succeed Tom McCarthy as Cigna CFO
February 23, 2017 / 5:55 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Eric Palmer to succeed Tom McCarthy as Cigna CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* Cigna names four proven and tenured leaders to executive team

* CFO McCarthy to retire summer 2017; Palmer named successor

* Promoted three key leaders to its enterprise leadership team (ELT) effective immediately

* Says a fourth executive will join ELT later this year upon departure of current chief financial officer

* New appointments include Christopher Hocevar, Michael Triplett, Alan Muney And Eric Palmer

* Eric Palmer, who becomes deputy chief financial officer, will join ELT as Cigna's CFO this summer upon retirement of current CFO Tom Mccarthy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

