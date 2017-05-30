FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Communications Equipment
May 30, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ericsson appoints Erik Ekudden as new CTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

* Erik Ekudden named Group CTO for Ericsson

* Says Ekudden will be responsible for building on Ericsson's strength in technology to support new and existing customers, focusing on innovation to transform the networks for the future

* For the past seven years, Ekudden has been responsible for Ericsson's technology strategies and industry activities

* Ekudden joined Ericsson in 1993, holding various positions within research and development. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

