BRIEF-Wasko Q4 net profit down at 1.5 mln zlotys
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($368,405.54) versus 8.0 million zlotys year ago
Feb 24 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
* Says launches euro corporate bonds
* Says Ericsson issuing two bonds of eur 500m each, maturing in 2021 and 2024
* Says strong and widespread investor demand
* one Euro denominated 500 million 4-year bond with a fixed coupon rate of 0.875 pct and one Euro denominated 500 million 7-year bond with a fixed coupon rate of 1.875 pct
* Says bonds will extend Ericsson's well diversified maturity profile and proceeds will be used to refinance debt maturing in 2017 and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* H2 revenue 24.6 million euros ($26.07 million) versus 21.0 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating loss before depreciation 1.4 million Swedish crowns ($155,000) versus loss 0.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: