Feb 24 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

* Says launches euro corporate bonds

* Says Ericsson issuing two bonds of eur 500m each, maturing in 2021 and 2024

* Says strong and widespread investor demand

* one Euro denominated 500 million 4-year bond with a fixed coupon rate of 0.875 pct and one Euro denominated 500 million 7-year bond with a fixed coupon rate of 1.875 pct

* Says bonds will extend Ericsson's well diversified maturity profile and proceeds will be used to refinance debt maturing in 2017 and for general corporate purposes