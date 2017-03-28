BRIEF-Ericsson simplifies organisation, names executive team

March 28 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Ericsson simplifies organization and names executive team

* Ericsson is simplifying its organizational structure by removing the two-tiered leadership structure, Executive Leadership Team and Global Leadership Team, and forming a single Executive Team

* In addition, the geographical setup with ten regions will become five market areas, and the business areas are re-defined and reduced to three

* Ericsson says new business areas, market areas and executive team effective april 1

* Ericsson says business area networks to be led by fredrik jejdling, senior vice president, currently head of business unit network services

* Ericsson says business area managed services to be led by peter laurin, senior vice president, currently head of region northern europe and central asia

* Ericsson says business area digital services to be led by ulf ewaldsson, senior vice president, currently head of group function strategy & technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)