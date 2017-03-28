FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ericsson to refocus business, take charges
March 28, 2017 / 5:46 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ericsson to refocus business, take charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Ericsson presents focused business strategy

* Ericsson says reallocated resources and increased investments in following core portfolio areas: networks, digital services (OSS/BSS and telecom core) and Internet of Things

* Ericsson says refocused strategy for managed services to improve profitability

* Says will explore strategic opportunities for IT cloud infrastructure hardware business

* Says to explore strategic opportunities for media business while continuing to develop media solutions

* Ericsson says write down of assets to be made in Q1, 2017, with an estimated impact on operating income of SEK 3-4 billion ($342-$456 million)

* Restructuring charges estimated to approximately SEK 6-8 bln for 2017, of which approximately SEK 2 bln in Q1

* Ericsson says separately, provisions of an estimated SEK 7-9 bln will be made in Q1, triggered by recent negative developments related to certain large customer projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7787 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

