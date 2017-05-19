FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ericsson wins mobile network order from 3 Scandinavia
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ericsson wins mobile network order from 3 Scandinavia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 19 (Reuters) - Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson:

* Says selected by Hi3G (3 Scandinavia) to upgrade parts of its mobile network and expand 4G coverage ahead of 5G, using Ericsson's Radio System solution

* Says Ericsson will also expand and upgrade Hi3G's microwave transmission network with Eband solutions in preparation for 5G

* Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings owns 60 pct in 3 Scandinavia and Sweden's investment firm Investor owns the remaining 40 pct. Investor is also a main owner in Ericsson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.