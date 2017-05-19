BRIEF-Ericsson wins mobile network order from 3 Scandinavia

STOCKHOLM, May 19 (Reuters) - Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson:

* Says selected by Hi3G (3 Scandinavia) to upgrade parts of its mobile network and expand 4G coverage ahead of 5G, using Ericsson's Radio System solution

* Says Ericsson will also expand and upgrade Hi3G's microwave transmission network with Eband solutions in preparation for 5G

* Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings owns 60 pct in 3 Scandinavia and Sweden's investment firm Investor owns the remaining 40 pct. Investor is also a main owner in Ericsson