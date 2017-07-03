July 3 Erin Energy Corp

* Erin Energy - on June 29, Daniel Ogbonna resigned as senior vice president and CFO of co effective as of close of business on june 30 - sec filing

* Erin Energy - at present, co does not plan to immediately recommend CFO replacement, but will review and assess potential candidates

* Erin Energy - in interim, CFO duties will be delegated to Manuel Mondragon, Kent Gilliam, and Dippo Bello