July 5 Erin Energy Corp:

* Erin Energy Corp - government of Republic Of Gambia has approved farm-out agreement with Far Ltd

* Erin Energy Corp - according to agreement, Erin Energy will retain a 20% working interest in offshore blocks A2 and A5 in Gambia

* Erin Energy Corp - Far to fund Erin Energy through first exploration well