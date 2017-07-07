July 7 Erin Energy Corp:
* Erin energy- was advised that on april 3, aggregate of
116.1 million shares of co's common stock previously held by
allied energy plc were foreclosed
* Erin energy -116.1 million shares foreclosed upon by
oltasho nigeria limited in connection with failure of allied to
timely repay $50 million owed to oltasho
* Erin energy- on april 13, 2017, aggregate of 1.5 million
shares of co previously held by camac interest'l (nigeria) ltd
foreclosed upon by latmol investment ltd
* Erin energy says 1.5 million shares foreclosed upon by
latmol, in connection with failure of camac to timely repay $50
million owed to latmol - sec filing
* Erin energy corp - shares foreclosed upon represented
approximately 54.6 percent of company's outstanding voting
shares as of dates of foreclosure
* Erin energy-prior to april 2017, shares of common stock
previously held by allied, camac were beneficially owned by kase
lawal, co's former chairman, ceo
* Erin energy - on july 5, oltasho, latmol entered voting
agreement with lawal, lawal to continue to hold voting control
over co after foreclosures
* Erin energy - voting agreement has a term of about 10
years, through july 31, 2027, but can be terminated at any time
with mutual consent of parties
