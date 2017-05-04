FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Erlebnis Ekademie posts Q1 revenues of just under 0.7 mln euros
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 4, 2017 / 8:07 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Erlebnis Ekademie posts Q1 revenues of just under 0.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Erlebnis Akademie Ag

* In 2016, revenues of 7.98 million euros ($8.71 million) were generated (excluding the Czech joint venture), which corresponds to a growth in sales of 14.6%

* FY EBIT at eur 1.1 million,at the upper end of the prelim range, versus eur 0.59 million in year ago

* Total revenues after the first three months of 2017 were just under eur 0.7 million, 0.7 pct above the figures of the first quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.