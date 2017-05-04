BRIEF-Erlebnis Ekademie posts Q1 revenues of just under 0.7 mln euros

May 4 (Reuters) - Erlebnis Akademie Ag

* In 2016, revenues of 7.98 million euros ($8.71 million) were generated (excluding the Czech joint venture), which corresponds to a growth in sales of 14.6%

* FY EBIT at eur 1.1 million,at the upper end of the prelim range, versus eur 0.59 million in year ago

* Total revenues after the first three months of 2017 were just under eur 0.7 million, 0.7 pct above the figures of the first quarter of 2016